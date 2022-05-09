Fans of Khloé Kardashian call out Kris Jenner for accepting a gift from Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner took to social media to share some of the gifts she got for Mother’s Day; however, one present, in particular, sparked a massive debate due to her reaction.

The famous momager got a bouquet of flowers from her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and snapped and shared a picture thanking him and saying she loves him. “Thank You. Love you [pink heart emoji],” the 66-year-old wrote, referring to the floral arrangement.

©Kris Jenner





The post didn’t sit well with fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who reminded Kris about the pain her daughter had to endure while dating the NBA star.

“How, as a mother, can you associate with someone who embarrassed your daughter and treated her like trash. Like, how?” an outraged person wrote on Reddit. While another fan said, “Does loyalty exist in their world.”

“I feel like this would be so disrespectful,” a third chimed in. “If I had a daughter in Khloe’s position, I’d keep it civil for the sake of their child but never openly accept gifts/affection,” they added.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Khloé Kardashian has had a rocky relationship with some of her exes; however, the father of her daughter might have hurt her the most. After several infidelities and a paternity scandal that shocked the world, the reality tv personality and businesswoman opened up to Robin Roberts, sharing how is her relationship with the 31-year-old NBA player.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” the 37-year-old Good American founder told Roberts. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared.