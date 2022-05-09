Fans of Khloé Kardashian call out Kris Jenner for accepting a gift from Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner took to social media to share some of the gifts she got for Mother’s Day; however, one present, in particular, sparked a massive debate due to her reaction.
The famous momager got a bouquet of flowers from her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and snapped and shared a picture thanking him and saying she loves him. “Thank You. Love you [pink heart emoji],” the 66-year-old wrote, referring to the floral arrangement.
The post didn’t sit well with fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who reminded Kris about the pain her daughter had to endure while dating the NBA star.
“How, as a mother, can you associate with someone who embarrassed your daughter and treated her like trash. Like, how?” an outraged person wrote on Reddit. While another fan said, “Does loyalty exist in their world.”
“I feel like this would be so disrespectful,” a third chimed in. “If I had a daughter in Khloe’s position, I’d keep it civil for the sake of their child but never openly accept gifts/affection,” they added.
As HOLA! USA previously reported, Khloé Kardashian has had a rocky relationship with some of her exes; however, the father of her daughter might have hurt her the most. After several infidelities and a paternity scandal that shocked the world, the reality tv personality and businesswoman opened up to Robin Roberts, sharing how is her relationship with the 31-year-old NBA player.
“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” the 37-year-old Good American founder told Roberts. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared.
Kardashian and Thompson had an on-off relationship for several years before they split in June 2021. Sources close to the star told People that she had no interest in getting back with Tristan this time. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source said after the breakup. “They get along well, though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”
The source continued, “He can be very charming, and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won’t go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.”
A few months later, in December 2021, Maralee Nichols named Thompson as the father of her newborn. Thompson later admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian and that he indeed fathered Nichols‘ son, Theo.
Thompson confirmed the paternity by releasing an apology to Kardashian for cheating on her again. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.