WHCD
Celebrity ink

Did Pete Davidson get a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids’ initials?

A never-seen-before tattoo on his neck that is believed to read “KNSCP”

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Pete Davidson seems madly in love with Kim Kardashian. If his new ink is, in fact, dedicated to his girlfriend and her kids, then he is proving his commitment and loyalty to the reality tv personality and businesswoman.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star made headlines after the paparazzi captured him leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a never-seen-before tattoo on his neck that is believed to read “KNSCP.”

Did Pete Davidson get a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids’ initials?©GrosbyGroup
Did Pete Davidson get a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids’ initials?

Fans of the couple immediately took to social media to crack the code and decipher what each letter might mean. Netizens speculated that the letters are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids‘ initials while the “K” stands for “Kim.”

The letters are also in descending order, representing who was born first, beginning with Kim and then continuing with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Although Davidson and Kardashian have not made any comments regarding the meaning of the new ink, the comedian and actor isn’t new to tribute to Kimberly in this way.

Related

Did Pete Davidson get a Kim Kardashian tattoo on his chest?

Why Pete Davidson wants to remove all his tattoos by the age of 30

Netizens assure Kim Kardashian might wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala

The Kardashians star recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend has several “cute” tattoos about her. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kardashian said. “I think my favorite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute.”

Pete Davidson©Kim Kardashian

Kim also revealed that Pete branded her name on his body because he wanted something he couldn’t cover or remove with a laser.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more