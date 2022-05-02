Pete Davidson seems madly in love with Kim Kardashian. If his new ink is, in fact, dedicated to his girlfriend and her kids, then he is proving his commitment and loyalty to the reality tv personality and businesswoman.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star made headlines after the paparazzi captured him leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a never-seen-before tattoo on his neck that is believed to read “KNSCP.”

©GrosbyGroup



Did Pete Davidson get a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids’ initials?

Fans of the couple immediately took to social media to crack the code and decipher what each letter might mean. Netizens speculated that the letters are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids‘ initials while the “K” stands for “Kim.”

The letters are also in descending order, representing who was born first, beginning with Kim and then continuing with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

#PeteDavidson got a tattoo of #KanyeWest ‘s kids initials on his neck pic.twitter.com/gZCxc3f5pN — Off the Top Podcast Show 🎙 (@OTTPodcastShow) May 2, 2022

Although Davidson and Kardashian have not made any comments regarding the meaning of the new ink, the comedian and actor isn’t new to tribute to Kimberly in this way.

The Kardashians star recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend has several “cute” tattoos about her. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kardashian said. “I think my favorite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute.”