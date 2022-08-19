Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Georgia! The couple is ready to celebrate their nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck traveled to the south with their kids to begin their three-day weekend celebration. JLo and Ben were reportedly seen with their kids in Savannah, Georgia, to get acquainted with the environment ahead of the couple’s second wedding.
A witness told People Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck took the kids to Gallery Espresso. They also went shopping in downtown Savannah, near Affleck’s compound.
“They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit,” Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told the publication. “She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride.” According to Victor, “The group was so low-key and gracious.”
After dating from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance and engaged in 2021. After eloping at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas, they sealed their union.
Days later, the newlyweds and their kids traveled to Paris and then continued the getaway in Italy.
This weekend, Ben and Jennifer will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told Page Six.
According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.
As per the publication, Lopez might wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine will document her fashion choices during the special weekend.
Jennifer and Ben reportedly tapped celebrity life coach Jay Shetty to officiate their wedding. According to the outlet, Shetty and JLo are very close. Earlier this year, he helped Lopez in a PR stunt for her movie Marry Me.
Ben and JLo’s second wedding will be hosted at the actors’ Riceboro estate in Georgia. A central mansion with over 4,000 acres. The property is an 87-acre, multi-residence compound overlooking the North Newport River on the ultra-private Hampton Island Preserve. It sits on a 4,000-acre pristine island about 35 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.
The compound has several structures, but the main one is the so-called “Big House,” which has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,000 sq ft of living space. A second and decidedly more rustic three-story structure ringed by deep verandas and dubbed Oyster Cottage spans about 10,000 square feet and can comfortably sleep more than twenty in three master suites plus six more bunkhouse-style bedrooms fitted with built-in bunk beds salvaged from a merchant ship.