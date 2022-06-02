Alex Rodriguez rumored to be dating model Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez has been spending some time with Kathryne Padgett. The two were first linked together in April of this year, when they were photographed working out together. Now, a source claims they have “great chemistry” together.

The source spoke to US Weekly, and shared a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship. While the two haven’t put a label on their relationship, they’ve been “hanging out for the last few months.” Followers who are aware of their connection have likely spotted comments that Rodriguez has dropped on her Instagram photos. “He’s really into her,” says the source, claiming the two are always having a good time together. “They never get bored together and have a lot of fun,” said the source.

Rodriguez and Padgett were first linked together in April, when they were photographed driving around town in Miami, in Rodriguez’s red Porsche. Per the New York Post, two days later, they were then spotted at a Minnesota Timberwolves game. While neither have addressed their relationship, on April 7th, Padgett shared a photo on Instagram. A follower tagged Rodriguez ad asked if he’d taken the photo, to which he said, “Yes.”