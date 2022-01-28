Alex Rodriguez is looking for someone to have a serious relationship after his split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is ready to give love another chance and find the person that will spend the rest of his life in a committed relationship with him. The former baseball player ended his mediatic engagement with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. Sources close to the Dominican descent businessman and former athlete assure that he is single but ready to move on.

“He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious, committed relationship with,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet. … At the moment, he’s single and having fun.”

According to the insiders, although many people dream of dating Rodriguez, “it’s not easy for him to date being in the spotlight,” the source says.

Recently the 4-year-old bachelor and dad of two was spotted in Green Bay, Wisconsin, alongside fitness competitor Kat Padgett. Despite the rumors of a possible relationship, a source told the publication that the A-Rod has “just been hanging out” with the 25-year-old Dallas native. “[They’re] keeping it casual. He’s not tied down to anyone specific,” the insider explains. “He can be quite the charmer.”

Alex Rodriguez hasn’t been in a confirmed relationship since announcing the end of his engagement with JLo in April 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other, and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Following the split, Rodriguez has dedicated his life to staying healthy, keeping his businesses thriving, and living a happy life with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. “He’s doing OK and surrounded by his friends and family,” a source said after the breakup. “They keep him happy and motivate him to become more successful. He cares a lot about his work, family, and bettering himself.”

In August 2021, Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight that he was positive, content, and with memories he will cherish forever. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he said at the time. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years; how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?‘”