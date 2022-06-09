Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting married today! Details about the private ceremony

It’s finally happening! Britney Spears is getting married today in a surprise wedding with Sam Asghari. It was reported that the iconic singer and the actor will be hosting an intimate ceremony with approximately 50 of their closest friends and family members.

TMZ sources revealed that Britney’s brother Bryan will be attending the ceremony, however both of her parents Jamie and Lynne, and her estranged sister Jamie Lynn, did not receive invitations for the special day, as Britney has previosuly shared her thoughts about her family and the difficult situations she endured during her 13-year conservatorship.

Some of the details of the wedding are still under wraps, including who will walk Britney down the aisle, however the singer did show her incredible manicure for the big day on her Instagram stories, while she was on a romantic date with Sam yesterday.

“So this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited. There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails,” she said.

Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021 following five years of dating, with the couple sharing the exciting news about the engagement on Instagram, and Britney showing her big diamond ring to her fans and followers.

She previously revealed that it would be Donatella Versace who would be designing her wedding gown, even showing part of the dress on social media with a sweet post of her cat playing with the veil.

The couple also shared some sad news recently regarding Britney’s pregnancy. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” adding, “This is a devastating time for any parent.”