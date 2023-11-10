Lynne Spears shares evidence she didn’t throw away Britney’s things and offers to return them

Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” has captivated the world. The memoir became a number 1 best seller on Amazon Books with the presale and had many jaw-dropping admissions. Among the stories she shared was that her family threw away a lot of the personal items she had at her mother’s house while she was in a mental health facility in 2019.



Some of the items Britney noticed were missing from the Louisiana home were the Madame Alexander dolls she collected as a little girl, three years’ worth of her writing, and “a binder full of poetry that had real meaning.”

“When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. I thought of the pages I’d written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or anything like that, but they were important to me,” she wrote. “And my family had thrown them in the trash, just like they’d thrown me away.”

On Thursday, Lynne shared a gallery of photos showing the items Britney mentioned in the book, in an attempt to prove she did not throw them away, and also reach out to her daughter. In the mix was the black binder, and the dolls they collected, which were displayed on shelves, cabinets, and throughout the house. “I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” she wrote in the caption.







The 68-year-old mother of three assured, “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them.” She went on to offer to mail them to her, “Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to.” “Please let me know and know how much I love you!” she concluded.

The comments are filled with people defending Britney and Lynne. “This is not a way to communicate to your daughter…by airing dirty laundry and desperation. SERIOUSLY!?” reads one of the top-liked comments. Others said they understood why Lynne would want to clear the air on the situation.

Of course, there could be more to the story as to why the dolls were not in the home when Britney got there, or why she didn’t know her mom still had them. From what it looks like, the “Lucky” singer has not responded on social media to her mom, but she has shared an adorable video of one of her puppies.