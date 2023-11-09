Kourtney Kardashian Barker still doesn’t fully trust Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson

The latest episode of “The Kardashians” featured a tense moment as Tristan Thompson attempted to mend his relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, after his past infidelity issues with Khloé Kardashian. While Tristan wanted to make amends, Kourtney’s reservations were abundantly clear.

In the episode preview, Khloé Kardashian warned her ex, saying, “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.” The statement highlights the Kardashian-Jenner family’s close-knit nature and the ramifications of betraying a family member.

©GettyImages



Tristan Thompson blows out his birthday candles as Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and friends look on at Remy Martin Presents Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The NBA player seemed ready to confront the past, stating, “I’m in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made.” This statement reflected his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and make amends.

However, when Tristan finally sat down with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, the tension in the room was palpable. Kylie admitted feeling nervous, and the conversation became more complicated when Tristan acknowledged that his actions affected everyone differently but acknowledged that Kylie was probably affected the most.

In a confessional, Kourtney revealed her true feelings: “Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can’t fake it.” During the meeting, Kourtney questioned Tristan about his feelings after he cheated, to which Tristan responded with one word: “Disgusted.” This blunt response prompted Kourtney to ask the obvious follow-up question, “So then why do you do it again?”

Kourtney’s feelings about Tristan Thompson have been no secret to fans of “The Kardashians.” In a previous episode, she shared her unfiltered thoughts about the athlete and explained why her daughter, Penelope Disick, wasn’t a fan of him either.

Kourtney disclosed, “I feel like she gets it from me.” She revealed that her daughter was apprehensive about Tristan coming over with Khloé, saying, “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

In a confessional, Kourtney elaborated on her complex feelings towards Tristan: “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Though not unexpected, her skepticism towards Tristan Thompson underscores the difficulty of rebuilding trust after betrayal within the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Fans will be eager to see how this situation unfolds in the upcoming episode and whether Tristan’s efforts at reconciliation prove successful.