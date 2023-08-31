Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True begins a new chapter

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s oldest child, True Thompson, is growing up in front of our eyes. The five-year-old has just started an exciting new chapter of her life - kindergarten. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old mother of two shared photos from her first day of school, and she looked excited and stylish for her big day.

True looked prim and proper, wearing her school uniform: a blue plaid skirt, a white polo, and high white socks. Her feet were swagged out, and she rocked clean, brand-new Air Force 1 sneakers. By the uniform, True is likely attending a private school. Considering who her family is - a prestigious one.

They went all out for her big day, hiring a full-service balloon styling company to create a giant backdrop with a sheet of wide ruled paper, with colorful balloons and pencils around it.

Koko was all smiles as she posed with True, but she admitted the day was hard for her, writing, “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok!” in the caption. She reflected on how fast time flies, adding, “Next it will be prom.”

Tristan did not share his own post dedicated to his second child, but considering he’s been living in Khloé’s house, he was likely there for her sendoff, unless he was out partying with Kim Kardashian again.

Koko and Tristan, under one roof again

It is no secret Koko and Tristan have had a rollercoaster of a relationship since 2016. Right before Koko gave birth to True in 2018, video footage revealed he cheated with two women while she was pregnant. She took him back, and he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

After taking him back again, things seemed to finally end when he fathered a love child with Maralee Nichols. However, following the death of his mother, Tristan and his brother Amari, moved into her home while his house was under construction.

She revealed the news on The Kardashians season three after promising Tristan’s late mom she would help take care of the 16-year-old disabled teen.

We will have to wait and see if Tristan ever moves out, but considering he is still a free agent for the NBA, and his earnings are reportedly dwindling, he might find it easier to stay with Koko. Especially with the multiple baby mamas he has.

According to DailyMail, Jordan Craig, the mother of his 6-year-old son Prince, has taken steps to reinforce her entitlement to the monthly child support payment of $40,000 from Tristan. DailyMail.com uncovered Thompson’s earnings have diminished from $17.7 million in 2019 to $9.2 million presently.

The documentation reveals that Craig filed an ‘abstract of judgment’ in Los Angeles on August 9 which establishes a public record to safeguard the child support payment in the event that the payment is not honored.

The outlet notes that despite the legal action, there is no indication that Thompson has failed to fulfill his monthly financial commitment to Craig. The basketball player is reportedly allocating a combined total of $120,000 each month for the support of his four children with three different women: Craig, Khloé, and Nichols.