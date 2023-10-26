Kris Jenner reveals what led her to cheat on Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris Jenner is no stranger to the public eye. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been at the forefront of reality television for over a decade. She’s known for her business acumen, impeccable sense of style, and role as a loving mother. However, during a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner opened up about a dark chapter in her past that revealed her vulnerability and regret.

In the episode, Kris, now 67, had a candid conversation with her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, about a painful episode from her youth – her affair with soccer player-turned-animator Todd Waterman, in 1989 while she was still married to her then-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris described this affair as her “life’s biggest regret,” a statement that undoubtedly left many viewers shocked and curious about her motivations and the consequences of her actions.

Khloé, no stranger to relationship dramas herself, questioned her mother about her state of mind when she cheated on her father. In a remarkably composed manner, Kris responded that youth and naivety were contributing factors, emphasizing that the consequences of one’s actions aren’t always apparent at a young age.

Khloé, however, wasn’t ready to let the matter rest and probed further, asking her mother what was lacking in her marriage that led her to seek companionship elsewhere.

Kris’s response was telling. She couldn’t pinpoint any significant flaws in her marriage to Robert Sr., describing him as a “great husband” and an “amazing dad.” Evidently, her infidelity was not the result of dissatisfaction within her marriage but rather a misjudgment that led her to believe that “the grass was greener somewhere else.”

In a confessional interview, Kris delved deeper into her experience, offering valuable lessons for her daughter, Khloé, and the audience. She highlighted the importance of thinking before making life-altering decisions, especially in love and relationships.

Kris even drew a poignant parallel between her situation and Khloé‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her children. She urged her daughter to be cautious when deciding to cut ties with him, based on her own experience of regretting a hasty divorce from Robert Sr.

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from this heartfelt conversation between Kris and Khloé is Kris’s acknowledgment that while she is not proud of her past behavior, she has found peace with how her life has unfolded. She believes that everything happens for a reason, a perspective that enabled her to come to terms with her past, giving love another chance and ultimately leading to the birth of her two youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner.