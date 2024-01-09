Jennifer Lopez’s stunning Beverly Hills’ living room goes viral

Jennifer Lopez has a stunning home. The singer and actress recently shared a video of herself collecting moments from her appearance at the Golden Globes. One moment, shows her showing off her dress from her living room, showcasing her stunning home and going viral.

Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck purchased their luxurious home last year for $60 million. The video teases the home’s insides, showing off the living room, decorated with some paintings and a large dining room table, which held some pale pink flowers in a vase. The clip also shows a stunning and large door with impressive details on it and a rug. It also showcases a chandelier priced at $100,000 per The Daily Mail.

The home is made up of 12 rooms, 24 bathrooms, a basketball court, a movie theater, and much more. It was reported that the home was listed for $75 million, and that Affleck and Lopez paid in cash in order to get a deal that saved them $15 million dollars. “Exquisitely designed and built with impeccable taste, the sophisticated and stylish estate infuses today’s technology with refined rooms,” read the home’s listing.

Jennifer Lopez teases her own wedding in new music video

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez teased her upcoming music video for her song “Can’t Get Enough.” The video will be released in two days and shows her getting married (not to Ben Affleck) and dancing in a wedding party with various men.

The song is a part of her new record, titled, “This Is Me... Now,” which she’s discussed as her most personal yet. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she said to Vogue. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”