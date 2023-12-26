What’s Bad Bunny serving at his new restaurant in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rican cuisine is among the best in the Caribbean; however, Bad Bunny is concentrating the world’s best gastronomy into one place in his new restaurant in the Mall of San Juan.

The award-winning performer and his manager, Noah Assad, invested $5 million into the restaurant, creating 200 jobs. The new eaterie, lala, is located on the mall’s first floor and occupies almost 9,000 square feet, including a main dining room, two private rooms, a VIP area, a chef’s table, a raw bar, a main bar, and a terrace.

What’s on Bad Bunny’s restaurant menu?

lala invites foodies to explore Puerto Rican culture in the restaurant’s decor and on its menu; however, it is a fusion of cuisine from different parts of the world.

Guillermo López Folch, a highly experienced chef from Puerto Rico, has been in the culinary industry for over a decade and created the restaurant’s menu. He has worked at some of the most acclaimed restaurants globally, including the renowned three-Michelin star restaurant, Le Bernardin, in New York. In addition to this, he has also served as a private chef to several A-list celebrities, showcasing his versatility and culinary expertise to create exceptional dining experiences. With his vast knowledge and skills, López Folch has crafted a meticulously curated menu that will delight the senses of food enthusiasts.

@puertoricoeats Ubicado en The Mall of San Juan, Lala es un concepto gastronómico que honra la diversidad de sabores de múltiples partes del mundo con su cocina contemporánea. Su chef, Guillermo López Folch, cuenta con una amplia experiencia y ha trabajado en restaurantes prestigiosos como Le Bernadin en New York City (3 estrellas Michelin). La oferta gastronómica está complementada con una carta de vinos con sobre 300 etiquetas procedentes de regiones vinícolas alrededor del mundo y un creativo menú de cocteles diseñado por Luis “Bigote” Gonzalez y José “Chuck” Rivera. No se vayan sin probar: 📝 Ceviche de Queen Snapper 📝Ora King Salmon Tartare 📝 Thai Yam Hu Mu Salad 📝Sweet Corn Agnolotti 📝Kurobuta Pork Chop 📝The Wellington 📝Tropical Tart 📝Chocolate Praline Bar Lala está abierto para almuerzo y cena. Para reservas visita Open Table. #puertoricoeats#preats#themallofsanjuan#discoverpr ♬ MONACO (Instrumental) - no/vox & karaokey

At lala’s, you can indulge in various delectable dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. If you’re a fan of seafood, you can start with the progressive oyster flight or the queen snapper ceviche, both bursting with fresh flavors. For something a little different, you can try the prey king salmon tartare, prepared with a unique blend of herbs and spices.

The consomme is an excellent choice if you’re in the mood for something warm and comforting. It’s a rich and flavorful broth that’s perfect for a cold day. For a taste of Thailand, you can opt for the Thai Yam Hu Mu, a spicy and tangy soup made with pork and yam.

Finally, if you’re a meat lover, you will want to attend The Wellington. This signature dish features a succulent steak topped with a creamy mushroom mousse. The dish is finished with a luscious wine reduction sauce and a flaky pastry puff, making it a true feast for the senses.

The indulgent chocolate praline bar and the exotic tropical tart will catch your attention as you scan through the dessert options.