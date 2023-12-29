Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted in NYC with her dad: See pics

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are going strong after their controversial beginnings. The couple keeps a low profile, but on December 23rd they were photographed on a rare outing in New York City. They were with her father, Ed Butera.



The couple went to eat at an Italian restaurant with Butera and a blonde friend. The 30-year-old pop star wore a bucket hat, a little black dress, matching tights, and heels for the night. After the outing, they watched Slater perform again in the Broadway play Spamalot.



Following the rare public outing, a source told PEOPLE Ariana “is serious with Ethan.” “She loves being with him,” they added. It was reported in October that they moved with each other to NYC.



The “Rings” singer has been a supportive girlfriend since it was confirmed they were dating in July. “They love to support each other in their work,” the source said.

Spamalot began rehearsals at the St. James Theatre in New York City in October, and she cheered him on during the show’s first preview performance on Halloween. She also attended the opening night of the Broadway musical on November 15. “When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can,” the insider continued.

They have not gone Instagram official, but she did share photos from his show on opening night. In the gallery was her in front of the Spamalot backdrop. She looked incredible in a black gown for his big day.



Finding love amid chaos

The couple’s relationship did not come without drama, which is probably why are they still keeping it relatively private. When news broke in July that they were dating after meeting on the set of Wicked, they were both still married to Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.

Gomez has stayed mum about the situation, and their divorce was settled, with the artist paying Mr. Gomez $1.2 million tax-free.

As for Jay, who gave birth to their first son in August 2022, she was very vocal, telling Page Six Grande was not a “girls girl.” She later told the DailyMay she is “focused on rebuilding a life for her son as a single mother.”