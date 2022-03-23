Khloé Kardashian enjoys the single life in Miami with tequila shots

Khloé Kardashian is living it up as a single woman. The Good American founder joined sister Kim Kardashian in Miami for the SKIMS Swim Pop-Up Shop with friends, and it looks like she was letting loose taking down shots of tequila. On Tuesday, Khloé shared a gallery of photos from the trip, which included a classic before and after photo taking down the shot with a lime.
No sign if they were drinking Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, but by the look on Khloe’s face, it definitely had a kick to it. She still looked better than 99% of people do after they take shots though.
Khloe captioned the post “Nothing like Miami for 14 hours” and shared a group photo with all the girls on the trip. The group consisted included her bestie Malika Haqq, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Kim, Stephanie Shephard, and they all gave off major Miami vibes.
The 32-year-old shared a photo posing with Dave Grutman but other than that it looks like it was just a girl’s trip. But we might see Khloe out in the dating scene soon since sources have made it clear she is finally done with Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal.
Keeping up with Khloe Kardashian’s exes: From Rashad McCants to Tristan Thompson
Celebs flock towards Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS pop up in Miami
Kylie Jenner says her and Travis Scott’s son is no longer named Wolf
Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz? The exes spent ‘alone time’ together at Justin Bieber’s party
A source told E! News earlier in March, “Khloé is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan.” “She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun,” they said, adding, “She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new.”
A second source went on to say Khloé is in a “good place right now mentally.” “She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds.”