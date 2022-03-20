Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of SKIMS pop up store in Miami. A variety of A-listers were in attendance, all gathered to celebrate the expansion of SKIMS, which is now launching their own bathing suits.
Located in the Miami Design District, the event was attended by all sorts of people, from athletes, to models, to Kim’s own family. Scroll down to have a look at some of the event’s guests and highlights.
