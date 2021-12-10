Lourdes Leon is photoshop bombed by her mom Madonna

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon starred on the cover of PAPER magazine’s January issue and she looks amazing in the photos snapped by Indian Piorek. She shared a gallery of photos from the shoot on Thursday showing off her toned curves in a sultry bikini and heels.

The model‘s famous long black hair was traded for what looks like an orange wig with straight across bangs paired with bold makeup. Lola posed with shirtless model Zach Necht in one of the pics but 5 hours later her mom Madonna posted one of the photos but instead of Necht standing next to Lola was herself. “We’re in The Band!!! 🎸🥁🎹⭐️ #mybetterhalf,“ the singer captioned the pic.

Madonna and Lola would certainly crush a photoshoot together but the pic was photoshopped to include the 63-year-old. However many people thought it was real, “Sooooo hot @madonna 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ love it Lourdes” playwriter Jeremey O. Harris commented.

While some daughters would cringe at the sight of their mom photoshopping themselves into their photoshoots, it‘s unlikely we will hear Lola complain about it publicly. She has vented in the past of how much her mom controlled her growing up, she made it clear she doesn’t support Madonna slander.