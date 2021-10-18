Lourdes Leon details her ‘awkward’ experience at the Met Gala: ‘Not my vibe’

Lourdes Leon is not holding back any details! The It girl opened up about her “awkward” moment at the Met Gala.

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna, who recently appeared at Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage X Fenty show, was asked about the fan-favorite event during her latest interview with Vogue, declaring that it’s definitely not her vibe.

“Did I have fun at the Met Gala? I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy,” Lourdes explained.

She also described the red carpet and the dinner portion of the event, sharing, “You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend,” even though you don’t know them.

Lourdes took a moment to talk about the new era of influencers and TikTokers, revealing she hates “TikTok people,” adding “It’s something I can’t explain. Maybe there’s something I’m not fully understanding about it.”

“I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people,” she shared about the gala. However she did have a great time “sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.”

Lourdes took a moment to talk about her mom, confessing Madonna is “very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks,” as it is not what she wants people to remember her by, “It’s not real.”