Pete Davidson finally addresses Kanye West’s controversial comments

Pete Davidson is finally sharing his thoughts on Kanye West’s controversial comments, during his most recent stand-up show, headlining ‘Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival’ at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where he referenced some of the harshest comments made by the rapper, now that Pete is officially Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

The comedian, who is playing himself in a new TV series, poke fun at Kanye’s alleged custody issues and the moment he sent a truck full of roses to Kim’s house, referencing the fan-favorite film Mrs. Doubtfire, “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?”

He also addressed the AIDS rumor made up by Kanye, calling the artist a “genius” and jokingly said that he went to the doctor for a check-up, revealing that John Mulaney said “He said you have AIDS? You should say he has polio.”

Pete went on to say he didn’t mind seeing his friend Jack Harlow collaborating with Kanye in ‘Donda 2’ however “It would hurt if I saw like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service.”

Kanye’s feud with Pete started when he tried to convince several people that he was “suffering with AIDS.” He would later call out Pete on his track Eazy, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” posting a violent music video that showed him killing the comedian.