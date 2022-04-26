Kanye West sings that his family is in danger when he’s not home in Pusha T’s new song

Ye is continuing to use his music to share his real feelings with the world. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is featured in Pusha T’s new song called “Dreamin of the Past” where he said his “family’s in danger” when he’s not home. The lyrics seem to be referencing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger” he raps. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”



The apparent dig comes after reports that West was leaving the spotlight to “get better.” After the rapper was banned from the Grammys, suspended from Instagram, and dropped as a headliner for the Coachella music video, a source told Page Six he told Kim he was going way. “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the Kardashian family insider told the outlet. Kanye “wants to get help,” the source said.

Ye has made his feelings known when it comes to his kids being around Kim’s boyfriend, who has “slowly” been meeting their children. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye captioned a photo showing text messages the SNL star sent him in February.

It’s not the only new release where he raps about the kids. On “Rock N Roll,” a collaboration featuring Pusha T and Kid Cudi, West sings, “I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

It’s unclear when the songs were recorded, but Kid Cudi has made it clear he is no longer cool with the rapper after a fallout over Kim’s new boyfriend. “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” he wrote on Twitter. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats, my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper continued.



Ye made his disdain for Cudi known in February during an Instagram rant over his long time friendship with Davidson. The rapper revealed Cudi would not be featured on his album Donda 2. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote. He tagged both Cudi and his ex-wife, in the since-deleted post, per Billboard.

Cudi responded to Ye in the comments, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”