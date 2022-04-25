Pete Davidson brings girlfriend Kim Kardashian to celebrate comedy in Washington, D.C

Pete Davidson invited his girlfriend Kim Kardashian to be next to him while celebrating comedy at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C; a gathering that honors renowned comedians.

The happy couple cuddled and enjoyed the ceremony attentively during the award presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The 23rd ceremony praised Jon Stewart who while accepting the honor said he was pleased to get the award, since “almost none of the other recipients turned out to be serial rapists.” The 59-year-old comedian described the job of being a comic as “an iterative business. It’s a grind. It’s work. The best amongst us just keep at it.”

“When you’re a comic, you look in a room and 200 seats are facing one way. And there’s one stool, and it has a light shining on it, and you walk into that room and go, ‘That’s gonna be my chair,’” he added. “And you spend the rest of your career trying to earn that stool.”

Pete and Kim’s outing comes after attending the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians holding hands. The pair arrived at Goya Studios in Los Angeles together. Kardashian wore a body-hugging silver dress with a chunky choker and her hair up, while Davidson rocked a casual look created by Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, and a white t-shirt.

The 41-year-old reality tv star and businesswoman and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian started dating after Kim hosted an episode of SNL in October. The nation witnessed their first onscreen kiss while portraying Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

After being declared legally single in March 2022, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her first Instagram photo with Pete. The following month the mom of four had an interview with Robin Roberts revealing that after divorcing from Kanye West and starting dating Davidson she feels “at peace.”