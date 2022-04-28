Pete Davidson to star as himself in new series, but who will play Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson is getting ready to play a “heightened” version of himself in a new comedy series titled Bupkis which is a Yiddish word that means “nothing.”

The actor is writing and starring in the upcoming show, and while there are a lot of details that have yet to be revealed, it was reported that the series will be based on his life, combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

This project is set to be released on Peacock and has been described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” and fans of the SNL star are expecting to see more characters based on his previous romantic relationships, including Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale, but the big question is who will be portraying his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

This is not the first time Pete’s life serves as inspiration for a project, as a version of his life was previously taken to the big screen in Judd Apatow’s film ‘The King of Staten Island’ in which Pete also starred.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared some details about the show, stating that “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view.

“Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate,” Rovner revealed.