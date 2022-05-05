Happy Birthday, Vanessa Bryant! Kim Kardashian & more celebrate her special day

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her 40th birthday and has received plenty of love from her friends and family. The mother of four received special posts from a variety of people, including fond posts from her daughters.

“Happy Birthday Mommy. I love you @vanessabryant,” wrote Natalia, her 20-year-old daughter, who shared a black and white photo of herself and her mother laughing and wearing Christmas hats. She also shared a variety of photos in her stories, writing her thanks for always making her laugh and reminiscing on their trips to Disney and their days playing golf together.

“I love you more. Thank you baby,” Vanessa wrote in the comments section. She is the mother of Natalia, Bianka, 5 and Capri, 2.

Aside from her family, Vanessa also got lots of love from her friends, who reminisced about beautiful moments spent together, praising Vanessa’s kindness and “super momma” skills. Her close friend, Ciara, shared a photo of the two napping near each other. “Happy Birthday to My Boo @VanessaBryant the ultimate Super Mama! I love you so much!” then she added, “I’ll always squeeze into the tiniest bed witcha.”