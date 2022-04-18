Vanessa Bryant takes daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri to the Caribbean for an Easter vacation

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters flew off to the Caribbean to enjoy a special Easter celebration.

On Monday, April 18, the proud mama shared a series of photos on Instagram from a vacation to Anguilla over the weekend with her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.

©Vanessa Bryant





Instead of your usual Easter celebration, the family chose to celebrate Easter Sunday while enjoying the beach in the Caribbean.

But, even though they were in a tropical location, the girls still fully celebrated the holiday. Bianka and Capri were pictured decorating Easter eggs and receiving a special visit from the Easter bunny himself. In one ridiculously adorable picture from their trip, Vanessa and Bianka give each other a peck, which Bryant captioned, “Easter kisses 🐣”

©Vanessa Bryant





Anyone who follows the Bryant family already knows they like to celebrate, so it should come as no surprise that they started their Easter celebrations early with a trip to Disney California Adventure Park last week.

Another outing for Natalia came last weekend, when the teenager was in attendance at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Natalia was seen wearing a plunging teal Roberto Cavalli gown paired with a silver clutch purse and matching heels. She finished the mature look with a braided ponytail.