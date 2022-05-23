What the Kardashian family wore to Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding: See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian lived her Italian fantasy during her wedding with Travis Barker, making sure every detail of the ceremony was perfect, including her wedding white lace Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and a long lace veil, embroidered with the Virgin Mary, inspired by the groom’s head tattoo.

The theme for the wedding was present at every moment of the event, including all the stunning fashion moments from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, and special guests, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kim Kardashian wore a laced high-neck gown accessorized with gold baroque jewelry, completing the look with an iconic beehive hairdo.

Khloe Kardashian also wore black, trending on social media for her dramatic look, in a fitted off-the-shoulder dress, accompanied by an intricate head piece and minimal jewelry.

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a gray bodycon floral dress and big earrings, matching her sister Kendall Jenner, who wore a cream high-neck floral gown.

Meanwhile Kris Jenner wore a pale-pink flowy dress with wide sleeves, walking her daughter Kourtney down the aisle, with her signature short hair and sparkly diamond earrings.

Kourtney had a second outfit ready for the reception, which was a black version of her mini dress, including a shorter black veil and black lace gloves.

The fairytale wedding took place on the estate of Dolce and Gabbana, at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, following the couple’s wedding in Santa Barbara and their Las Vegas adventure where they celebrated their first ceremony.

Dolce and Gabbana also designed the looks for the Kardashian family, inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, with Kourtney revealing to Vogue that designing her dresses with Domenico and Stefano had been “a dream come true in every way.”