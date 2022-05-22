Kim Kardashian takes her daughter and niece out for ice cream in Italy

Kim Kardashian is in Portofino, Italy with her family, celebrating the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. She was spotted getting ice cream with her niece Penelope Disick and her daughter North West.

The photographs show Kardashian in an all grey Dolce & Gabbana suit, alongside North West, 8, and Penelope Disick, 9. The photos show the three of them walking around town, in one photograph holding hands and in another enjoying some ice cream.

They were also photographed at the Dolce & Gabbana pop up store, alongside designer Domenico Dolce.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker plan to marry later on Sunday, May 22. The wedding is being hosted at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle that’s located by the seaside. The two have been married twice before. Some days ago, they legally married in Santa Barbara, California, in a small ceremony attended by friends and family. They also had a practice wedding in Vegas, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Ahead of their wedding, Kourtney and Travis were spotted enjoying Portofino while wearing all-black outfits. The weekend has been filled with activities that celebrate their union, including a dinner at Ristorante Puny. “They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie al pesto pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits,” a source said to People. “The menu is decorated with a heart.” Videos of the night showed them enjoying themselves, including a clip of Kim Kardashian dancing, which she shared on her Instagram stories. “They caught me dancing,” she wrote.

According to sources, Kourtney and Travis are also planning a wedding reception in Los Angeles.