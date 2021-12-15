Alabama Barker posts cute TikTok with ‘friends’ North West and Penelope Disick

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, their entire families have been growing closer and closer. And even though Barker’s kids are quite a bit older than those in the Kardashian clan, their bond is still just as strong.

The Blink-182 drummer’s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, has made quite a name for herself on social media, uploading TikToks about makeup, dancing, and giving fans a backstage look at her life.

On Monday, the 15-year-old upped the ante by adding some co-stars to her clips, filming a short video with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North West and Penelope Disick, the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

In the clip, Alabama participates in one of the hottest trend on the social media platform, bobbing her head to a remix of “Drilla Freestyle” by Opps & Blocks.

At the top of the video, the teenager wrote, “Meet my friends” before Alabama turns the camera to show North and Penelope sitting next to her as they join in and continue bobbing their heads along to the track.

Alabama’s dad Travis proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on October 17 after dating for nearly a year. The pair first went public on social media on Valentine’s Day, with Kourt posting a sweet pic of her and her now-fiancé’s heavily tattooed hand intertwined.

In July, the 15-year-old gave fans a look into her bond with her soon-to-be-step-mom during an Instagram Live session.

When asked if she’s ever met a Kardashian during a game of “Never Have I Ever,” she sweetly replied, “That’s my stepmom.” That comment came months before Travis even popped the question to Kourtney, proving just how close they’d gotten, so quickly.

We’ve also gotten some other sweet moments on social media, with Kourtney praising the teen on her photo taking skills. When Alabama joked about how she takes “the best pictures” in the comments section of a bikini snap on Kourtney’s Instagram account, the reality star replied, “oh yes you do 📸 ❤️.”