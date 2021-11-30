Kourtney Kardashian rocks a matching outfit with Travis Barker and his kids

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are making sure to become one happy family. The tv-personality and businesswoman is embracing her fiancee’s kids like hers. Kardashian, who always had a rocker side, was undoubtedly the missing piece for the Barker family.

Besides matching with fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney’s soon-to-be stepdaughters Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, and stepson Landon Barker jumped into the coordinated crew and appeared on social media wearing puffer jackets.

Alabama shared the adorable snaps, showing the look and how great is their dynamic as a blended family.

“The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with [Kourtney‘s 6-year-old son] Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time, and Alabama took Reign and [Kourtney’s 9-year-old daughter] Penelope to the pool,” an eyewitness told E! News, referring to their recent trip to Mexico. “They all seemed very friendly, and like they were having fun together. The younger kids looked up to the older kids, and they looked like one big happy family.”

Barker and Kardashian recently got engaged after nearly a year of dating and years of friendship. According to People, an insider close to the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that he “adores” his future wife.

Besides giving marriage a chance, the Poosh founder also started testing waters with TikTok. Kardashian shares an account with her daughter Penelope, in which fans can see Kourtney’s silly side.