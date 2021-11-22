See Blue Ivy Carter bashfully recite dad Jay-Z’s famous lyrics for his Hall of Fame induction

Like father, like daughter.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Jay-Z recently got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame--and who better to honor him than his firstborn child, Blue Ivy Carter?

In a pre-recorded video released over the weekend, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Beyoncé, and other celebrities to recite some of the rapper’s most famous lyrics from over the course of the last couple decades.

“Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” Blue Ivy said, going on to adorably laugh as she read out the censored line from Hov’s 1998 song, “Ride or Die.”

In addition to Beyoncé and Blue, the star-studded tribute video also included some special shoutouts from: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Regina King, Lenny Kravitz, Dr. Dre, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart, Halle Berry, Questlove, Naomi Campbell, Aziz Ansari, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong‘o, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah, Jurnee Smollett, Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, H.E.R., Alicia Keys, SZA, David Letterman, and more.

Back in October, Jay-Z became the first living solo rap artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during his induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. He was inducted by former President Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle.

“Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad,” he said during his speech. “Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it.”

Hov continued, “Hopefully, I’m informing the next generation that anything is possible. I don’t know what‘s next — In fact, I do know what’s next. I have to go to court Monday. There‘s good and bad, life is about balance — But you know, tonight, we’re going to enjoy tonight. I appreciate this honor. Sorry for this long-ass speech, but I had to give it up. We did it, Brooklyn!”