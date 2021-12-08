Beyoncé posts rare PDA-filled photo op from husband Jay-Z’s birthday trip

Beyoncé knows how to give us exactly what we want: a more intimate glimpse at some behind-the-scenes moments between her and her beautiful family.

On Wednesday, December 8, the musician shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her and her husband Jay-Z’s recent trip to Las Vegas. While we’re all used to seeing pictures of these lovebirds together, this particular set of photos featured a lot more PDA than we usually get from the famous couple.

In the flicks, the billionaire pair posed side-by-side as Beyoncé looked absolutely stunning in a Gucci x Balenciaga blazer and matching glittering pants.

The singer also included a black-and-white gif, which shows Hov kissing his wife while affectionately wrapping his arm around her shoulder. In another shot, the rapper gives Bey a peck on the cheek as Beyoncé smiles toward the camera.

While she didn’t write a caption for the Instagram post, the 40-year-old also shared those photos along with several others on her website, writing: “Vegas weekend for the goat.” According to that caption, it looks like the couple went to Sin City to celebrated Jay-Z’s 52nd birthday on December 4.

Though the Carters have been open, in their music, about struggles in their relationship--including Jay’s past infidelity--the married couple seems to be more in love than ever recently.

Back in September, the singer and rapper celebrated their love story with a Tiffany & Co. campaign entitled, ABOUT LOVE.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany‘s values.”