Beyoncé posts rare PDA-filled photo op from husband Jay-Z’s birthday trip

Beyoncé knows how to give us exactly what we want: a more intimate glimpse at some behind-the-scenes moments between her and her beautiful family.
On Wednesday, December 8, the musician shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her and her husband Jay-Z’s recent trip to Las Vegas. While we’re all used to seeing pictures of these lovebirds together, this particular set of photos featured a lot more PDA than we usually get from the famous couple.
In the flicks, the billionaire pair posed side-by-side as Beyoncé looked absolutely stunning in a Gucci x Balenciaga blazer and matching glittering pants.
The singer also included a black-and-white gif, which shows Hov kissing his wife while affectionately wrapping his arm around her shoulder. In another shot, the rapper gives Bey a peck on the cheek as Beyoncé smiles toward the camera.
While she didn’t write a caption for the Instagram post, the 40-year-old also shared those photos along with several others on her website, writing: “Vegas weekend for the goat.” According to that caption, it looks like the couple went to Sin City to celebrated Jay-Z’s 52nd birthday on December 4.
Though the Carters have been open, in their music, about struggles in their relationship--including Jay’s past infidelity--the married couple seems to be more in love than ever recently.
Beyoncé shares snaps from her stylish night out with Jay-Z
Beyoncé shows exclusive footage of her family life
Here is what Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé all eat for their cheat meals
Back in September, the singer and rapper celebrated their love story with a Tiffany & Co. campaign entitled, ABOUT LOVE.
“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany‘s values.”
Bey and Jay got married in in 2008 and later renewed their vows in 2018 in honor of their 10th anniversary. Together, they share daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.