Here is what Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé all eat for their cheat meals

Oftentimes we look towards celebrities for inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. Jennifer Lopez’s enviable abs might motivate us to work on our core strength in the gym, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s early gym sessions might push us not to hit snooze on our alarms. With all that being said, it’s important to keep in mind that celebrities are human like the rest of us and they do enjoy taking a break from healthy eating and indulging in a cheat meal every once in a while.

Sometimes celebs will post about the decadent meals that they like to indulge in on social media and other times, we need some experts to do a bit of digging to find out what cheat meals some of our favorite stars enjoy eating. The team at Rave Reviews did the research and recently came out with an article dishing all about celebs and their favorite gluttonous foods. Keep reading to learn how some of the world’s most famous celebrities cheat on their diets.

The Rock is someone who sure enjoys a cheat meal as he often posts about it on his social media but according to Rave Reviews, the actor and former wrestler’s favorite cheat meal consists of four double-dough pizzas. The ‘Central Intelligence’ actor’s go-to cheat meal has over 3,000 calories and almost 200 grams of fat.

©Rave Reviews



The Rock enjoys his cheat meals.

Zac Efron’s favorite cheat meal is made up of steak, four side potatoes/veggies, mac n cheese, three desserts, bread with butter. The meal doesn’t stop there as Efron also consumes a brick of cheese and caviar.

©Rave Reviews



Zac Efron eats a variety of foods.

Tennis pro, Serena Williams also likes to treat herself from time to time. The cheat meal Williams allows herself is pizza, tacos, fried chicken, and moon pies. This combination of food has about 2,000 calories and almost 100 grams of fat.

©Rave Reviews



Serena Williams loves pizza.

NBA legend LeBron James eats a variety of breakfast foods for his cheat meal which are five pieces of french toast drowned in syrup with strawberries and bananas followed by a four egg omelet.

©Rave Reviews



LeBron James eats a hefty cheat meal.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner loves to eat the strange combination of sushi, tacos, and orange juice.

©Rave Reviews



Kylie Jenner enjoys her sushi and orange juice.

Ryan Reynolds, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Beyoncé all love to indulge in pizza when they want to take a break from healthy eating and enjoy themselves a bit.

Rihanna’s favorite cheat meal is made up of Oreos, Capri Sun, Flaming Hot Cheetos, gummy bears, graham crackers, stuffed olives, and Babybel cheese which all equals over 1,000 calories.

©Rave Reviews



Rihanna loves to eat an assortment of foods.