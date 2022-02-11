Adele responds to engagement rumors and reveals her plans to have a new baby

Adele is reacting to new engagement rumors with boyfriend Rich Paul, revealing during a recent interview with Graham Norton that she plans to have another baby after finally performing at her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The Grammy winner recently sparked engagement rumors after her latest red carpet appearance at the BRIT awards, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her finger, that suggested she was ready to take her relationship to the next level.

Adele was asked about the rumors but didn’t deny her relationship status, responding, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?,” making fans wonder if she is actually engaged and just wants to keep her personal life private.

She also talked about potential new dates for her Las Vegas residency, after being forced to postpone it due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she continued, “We are now working our a–es off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

It seems the acclaimed singer will be ready to expand her family soon, as she already shares 9-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.