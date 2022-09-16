The legendary luxury brand Carolina Herrera has presented its Spring 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week. Although Miranda Priestly doesn’t consider flower prints on Spring as “groundbreaking,” the designer presented fresh colors and a garden.

“I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection,” said creative director Wes Gordon. According to Reuters, Gordon’s inspiration comes from his favorite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden.”

©GettyImages



Fashion designer Wes Gordon walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022 in NY.

“The secret comes from the injections of black and the touches of the black accessories, giving it that little bit of mystery and sensuality,” the artist added.

The brand reintroduced sophisticated cutouts on dresses mixing sexy yet glamorous pieces. “We started with ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ and then we went to ‘Guilty’ and then we ended with ‘Hello, Dolly,’” Gordon said. “So, if everyone wasn’t tapping their feet and humming those songs the rest of the day, I don’t know what’s wrong with them.”

Take a look at the collection below