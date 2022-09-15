Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza debuts in NYFW modeling for Custo Barcelona

Andrea Meza rose to prominence after being crowned Miss Universe 2020, becoming the third Mexican woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Although the beauty pageant titleholder holds the record of the shortest completed reign in Miss Universe history to date, it doesn’t mean it was the end of a successful career in the entertainment and fashion industry.

After passing down the crown, Meza began her journey as a tv host in the Spanish-language tv show “En Casa con Telemundo,” and after her ongoing work, Meza was able to debut at the New York Fashion Week and model for the legendary brand and fashion designer, Custo Barcelona.

©Zamora Group



During an interview with HOLA! USA, Meza spoke about her magical experience returning to the runway, what’s next in her career and if she would ever become a fashion designer like many other celebrities. Find below everything she shared.



©Zamora Group



How was the experience of modeling in your first NYFW for Custo Barcelona? It was a lovely experience. Grateful for the opportunity to be a part. The Custo team contacted one of my Telemundo producers to make this possible. Everything flowed, and the truth was something extraordinary. The collection is divine; beautiful clothes and very nice energy. Custo is an incredible person. I also had the opportunity to share the runway with Águeda López, and we got along very well. It was a great way to debut at NYFW. Participating in NYFW as a model requires a lot of preparation. What was your routine before the show? I arrived at the location early because, apart from modeling, I was working as a presenter, doing interviews, and recording everything happening backstage. It was a lot of work, but I enjoyed it. I started modeling when I was 22 years old, and since then, I have continued doing it until I handed over the Miss Universe crown. The day before NYFW, I got a little nervous, so I started practicing. When the day came, it came out natural, and I loved the result. Being a model and a beauty queen are very different things. How could you separate both activities? When you are a Miss, you have to reflect your personality and sell your image; when you are a model, you are selling the clothes and the fashion designer's dream. You have to understand the concept that the designer wants to convey to the viewer and try to project that. In the case of Custo Barcelona, he wanted us to look strong and sexy. After being Miss Universe 2020, you were able to venture into the world of entertainment and secure a position on 'En Casa con Telemundo.' Have you always wanted to go from beauty queen to TV host? Yes, totally! I had the mentality of entering the world of entertainment through Miss Universe. I think it is something that many girls should consider since it is a great platform to open more doors for you. When I won Miss Universe, I knew what I wanted to do, and after handing over my crown, that was my mission. Have a job and dedicate me to something related. That is why the conversations with Telemundo began at the beginning of my reign, and the announcement was made as soon as I handed over the crown. It has been a great experience. I learn something new every day. I have some incredible colleagues, super talented, and we make a lovely team. That, for me, has been very important. People had already stopped me on the street and asked if I was Andrea from Telemundo.