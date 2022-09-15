Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza debuts in NYFW modeling for Custo Barcelona

Andrea Meza rose to prominence after being crowned Miss Universe 2020, becoming the third Mexican woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Although the beauty pageant titleholder holds the record of the shortest completed reign in Miss Universe history to date, it doesn’t mean it was the end of a successful career in the entertainment and fashion industry.
After passing down the crown, Meza began her journey as a tv host in the Spanish-language tv show “En Casa con Telemundo,” and after her ongoing work, Meza was able to debut at the New York Fashion Week and model for the legendary brand and fashion designer, Custo Barcelona.
During an interview with HOLA! USA, Meza spoke about her magical experience returning to the runway, what’s next in her career and if she would ever become a fashion designer like many other celebrities. Find below everything she shared.
It was a lovely experience. Grateful for the opportunity to be a part. The Custo team contacted one of my Telemundo producers to make this possible. Everything flowed, and the truth was something extraordinary.
The collection is divine; beautiful clothes and very nice energy. Custo is an incredible person. I also had the opportunity to share the runway with Águeda López, and we got along very well. It was a great way to debut at NYFW.
I arrived at the location early because, apart from modeling, I was working as a presenter, doing interviews, and recording everything happening backstage. It was a lot of work, but I enjoyed it.
I started modeling when I was 22 years old, and since then, I have continued doing it until I handed over the Miss Universe crown.
The day before NYFW, I got a little nervous, so I started practicing. When the day came, it came out natural, and I loved the result.
When you are a Miss, you have to reflect your personality and sell your image; when you are a model, you are selling the clothes and the fashion designer’s dream. You have to understand the concept that the designer wants to convey to the viewer and try to project that. In the case of Custo Barcelona, he wanted us to look strong and sexy.
Yes, totally! I had the mentality of entering the world of entertainment through Miss Universe. I think it is something that many girls should consider since it is a great platform to open more doors for you.
When I won Miss Universe, I knew what I wanted to do, and after handing over my crown, that was my mission. Have a job and dedicate me to something related. That is why the conversations with Telemundo began at the beginning of my reign, and the announcement was made as soon as I handed over the crown.
It has been a great experience. I learn something new every day. I have some incredible colleagues, super talented, and we make a lovely team. That, for me, has been very important. People had already stopped me on the street and asked if I was Andrea from Telemundo.
Yes! I continue to work with Smile Train. It is a foundation that helps boys and girls with cleft palate. We are planning activities this year in Mexico and Peru. On October 14th, we will have a benefit gala for the Latino Commission for AIDS. I am the godmother of the event, so I will be there depending on my activities with Telemundo. I promised to continue working with both foundations as long as life allows me.
I tried it with fashion design, but honestly, my thing is more about modeling clothes than designing them. But I never say never. If one day I decided to launch a product, it would be something that is in line with my ideals. I am vegan, so any product has to be beneficial to the environment.
If you want to do something, do not stop and look for the means to achieve it. We often find a ‘no’ on the way, but no goal is too small and no step too short. Step by step, we reach the goal.
Preparation is also paramount. You always have to be prepared when an opportunity arrives to grab it and make it grow.