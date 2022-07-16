Nadia Ferreira has been under a very busy schedule lately, accompanying Marc Anthony during his tour in Europe and sharing every moment of her adventures in social media. And now that she is finally taking some time to relax, Nadia decided to watch one of the most iconic 80’s movies ‘The Blue Lagoon’ starring Brooke Shields.

However her fans and followers were shocked when she posted a photo of Shields, as they couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance the two stars share.