Bad Bunny and Al Pacino working together on a special project in New York City

Bad Bunny and Al Pacino have been spotted in New York City working on a new project. The Hollywood star was photographed on set, accompanied by his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, as he prepared to film a scene for the Puerto Rican singer’s latest single ‘Where She Goes.’

The upcoming music video is set to be “gangster related,” as revealed by Page Six, as the actor is known for his iconic roles in ‘Godfather’ and ‘Scarface.’ The high-budget video has seemingly turned into a short film, as two stars of the 2019 film ‘Uncut Gems’ are also involved in the project.

The singer and the actor were seen filming together at one of New York City’s most popular restaurants. However, the actor’s role in the music video has yet to be revealed. Pacino wore an elegant gray suit, paired with a white button-up, black shoes, and dark sunglasses.

Bad Bunny continues to take new steps towards becoming a serious actor in the entertainment industry, as he is now preparing for the release of his latest film alongside Gael Garcia Bernal ‘Cassandro’ on September 15 in select theaters, and on September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

He recently celebrated a new music achievement, after hitting one billion streams with his song ‘Titi Me Pregunto,’ becoming his 12th song to achieve this milestone. He was also asked to talk about the meaning behind the song in 10 seconds while receiving the recognition. “That’s impossible,” he said. “All of the people mentioned in the song exist in real life. Nothing I say in that song is a lie, including the part where I say I want to fall in love but I can’t.”