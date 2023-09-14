Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny©GrosbyGroup
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic dinner at their go-to NYC restaurant

The 27-year-old reality TV star and music sensation showcased their signature elegance and fashion-forward taste

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently took the town by storm as they enjoyed a romantic dinner at the renowned Carbone restaurant. The paparazzi’s flashing cameras captured the moment as the dynamic duo stepped out, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

The 27-year-old reality TV star and fashion icon showcased her signature elegance and fashion-forward taste during this high-profile evening. She donned a silky cream blouse paired with sleek black flared pants. Her daring choice to leave her blouse slightly unbuttoned caught the eye, revealing just a hint of her toned midriff. Completing her ensemble were chic leather boots that elevated her look to another level of sophistication.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny©GrosbyGroup

Kendall’s beauty was in full bloom, with her silky brunette locks gracefully tucked behind her ears. She opted for a minimal makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

On the other hand, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known as Bad Bunny, attempted to maintain a lower profile while accompanying Kendall on this romantic midweek outing. At 29 years old, the Puerto Rican hitmaker has gained immense popularity for his unique blend of reggaeton and trap music, but on this night, he embraced a more incognito look.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny©GrosbyGroup

He donned a pair of sunglasses to shield his eyes, a New York Yankees baseball cap to add a touch of urban flair, and a black plaid headscarf for added mystique.

Despite his efforts to remain low-key, Bad Bunny’s charisma and fashion sense still shone through. He sported a loose-fitting white striped shirt that exuded effortless coolness. Black slacks and black leather dress shoes completed his outfit, perfectly balancing style and comfort.

Bad Bunny opens up about his personal and professional life

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Puerto Rican singer revealed that a new album is coming, and fans can expect to listen to a new sound from him, as he explained that he is now “inspired a lot by the music of the 70s.”

“I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song,” he said to the publication. The new album could be released as soon as fall 2023, however, the singer didn’t give many details about his plans. “I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go,” he said, adding that he is “always going to look for a way to do something new.”

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings©GettyImages

Regarding his relationship with Kendall Jenner, the singer has stated that he is uninterested in marriage and parenthood. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of doing so. He has also addressed the criticism he has received from fans regarding his romantic life. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he said to the outlet.

