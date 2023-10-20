Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in chic power suit and crop top ensemble

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a glamorous ensemble on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star was photographed wearing her own version of a power suit, showing off her toned abs and proving once again that she has an impeccable sense of style.

The singer, who recently unveiled her new lingerie collection in collaboration with Intimissimi, which is inspired by her upcoming album, was spotted having the best time at the Chateau Marmont. JLo attended a star-studded dinner hosted by fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli.

This time the star decided to wear an elegant white ensemble, which consisted of a maxiskirt paired with an elegant blazer. JLo added a fun touch to her outfit, by wearing a sparkly black top and a silver statement necklace.

The actress wore a diamond bracelet and small hoop earrings, completing the look with a black envelope clutch bag. She also styled her hair in a voluminous updo and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a stunning shade of nude lipstick.

Jennifer was accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck, with many other celebrity guests in attendance, including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, James Marsden, Chris Pine, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Allen White, Henry Golding, Ava DuVernay, Kathryn Hahn, Rashida Jones, Quinta Brunson, January Jones, Jay Ellis, Ashley Park, Mandy Moore, Ava Phillippe, Madelaine Petsch, among others.

Earlier this week JLo surprised her fans by wearing one of her signature looks, which reminded online users of the portrayal of her ‘Hustlers’ character Ramona Vega. The casual chic outfit included a cozy white coat and matching heeled platforms.