From the beginning of their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have prioritized the well-being of their children. They have made sure to maintain a healthy relationship with their children and with Jennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck’s three children. They have a cordial and respectful bond and even attended important events for Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Recently, some photos were released showing JLo, Affleck, and Garner attending a boys’ school event in Los Angeles, California.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner were seen together at an event at their children’s school

JLo and Ben were recently spotted with their children and Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony. The group had reportedly attended their children’s performance, and they all seemed to be in high spirits in the photographs. After the show, Jennifer Garner left with her children Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, followed by Ben and JLo with JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz, 15. The celebrities also took a moment to greet actor Will Ferrell, who was present at the event.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Garner, Seraphina and Samuel

On the occasion, Jennifer Lopez opted for a casual look, wearing cream pants and a light gray sweater. She paired her outfit with earrings and styled her hair in a messy bun. On the other hand, Ben Affleck wore camel gabardine pants, a gray t-shirt, and a plaid shirt. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner wore gray pants, a light brown sweater, and sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez

The task at hand is to raise her five children

In an interview with Vogue in November 2022, Jennifer Lopez discussed how she and Ben Affleck navigate their blended family with both of their children in adolescence.