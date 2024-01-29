Shakira’s son Sasha turns 9: Is Piqué traveling to Miami for the birthday celebration?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s son Sasha is turning 9 today. Born at the Teknon hospital in Barcelona, Spain, on January 29th, 2015, the singer and the soccer player welcomed their second child together, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers at the time.

Following a series of changes in their relationship and family dynamic, Sasha now lives with his mom in their lavish mansion in Miami. Details about the birthday celebration have yet to be revealed, however, many are wondering if Piqué is traveling to Florida to reunite with Sasha, and Milan, who recently celebrated his birthday on January 22.

The controversial divorce between Shakira and Piqué caused struggles in their relationship, but it seems their pair intend to be amicable moving forward, as they continue to co-parent their two kids. The former athlete is expected to visit Sasha in Miami, with Shakira apparently taking some quality time with her kids following a series of work commitments at the end of 2023.

Shakira has previously talked about her new life in Miami with Sasha and Milan, showing her support for both and revealing she is proud of them as they adjust to their new home.

This marks Sasha’s first birthday in the United States, as last year the celebration took place in Barcelona, where Shakira was still residing. The singer organized a party for Sasha at the time, and Piqué was photographed picking him up outside their home for a birthday dinner.

And while things appeared to be difficult for the celebrity family last year, things seem to have calmed down and they could be reuniting to celebrate Sasha’s birthday this year.