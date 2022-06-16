Britney Spears and Sam Asghari didn’t have a honeymoon, but they did give each other a terrific wedding present. The couple acquired a spectacular mansion in Calabasas, which is relatively close to the home they have lived since 2015, and the same one in where they were just married. According to reports, Britney and Sam’s new ‘love nest’ is also near her ﻿Kevin Federline house, her ex, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

‘The princess of pop’ is said to have purchased the 11,649 square feet property for $11.8 million.

Scroll below to see some images ‘Brit’ and Sam’s new home.