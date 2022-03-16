Britney Spears mysteriously deletes her Instagram, fans go to Sam Asghari for answers

Britney Spears has mysteriously deleted her Instagram account again and people want answers. Fans realized on Wednesday that the singer’s account was wiped clean. There was a brief moment where you could still click on the account, with a popup that says “User not found,” but now, it’s gone completely. As a result, the Britney Army is all over her fiancé/possible husbandSam Asgarhi’s IG page, asking for answers.

©Britney Spears





There is no doubt that Britney has one of the most supportive fan bases, and while this isn’t the first time Britney deactivates her account, they are worried. Fans are commenting under Asghari’s recent post asking what happened to the “Oops!… I did it Again” singer. “Sam, what happened to Britney? Where is her IG? Are you guys ok?” One user wrote. “Where is Britney” another added.

Britney’s deactivation comes after an emotional post about her father, Jamie Spears. On Monday, Britney wrote a lengthy caption about how he “stripped” her womanhood away from her the day he became her conservator. “‘I mean, the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!!,” Britney wrote.

“He said ‘Sit down in that chair… We’re going to have a talk.’ He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me… I was never the same,” she continued.

As noted by Page Six, the since-deleted post matches up with Ronan Farrow’s The New Yorker report from last summer where a former family friend Jacqueline Butcher claimed Jamie would scream, “I am Britney Spears!”

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record … What the hell do you think [I] would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!! Everything happens for a reason … I’m not so sure about that,” Britney continued.

Britney’s Twitter is still active, so it’s possible she just needed to take a break from Instagram and will be back soon.