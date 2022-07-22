Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share sweet photo with their baby Malti during birthday celebration

Priyanka Chopra was happy to celebrate her 40th birthday with her closest friends and family, sharing some fun moments of her special day with her husband Nick Jonas and their little girl Malti, who also joined the celebration as she is now 6 months old.

The celebrity couple seemed happy to share a family moment together, as they can be seen in many of the photos Priyanka shared, including one where Malti is wearing an adorable birthday outfit, a pink tutu with the words “six months” and pink sunglasses.

“Just a girl and her birthday squad!” the actress, who recently teased an upcoming project with her husband, wrote on Instagram. ”So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).“

And while Nick and Priyanka are making their celebration public, they prefer to keep some parts of their personal life private, including their daughter’s face, as they continue to cover with heart emojis to avoid exposing her to the public eye.

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection,” Priyanka wrote, tagging Nick and sharing her appreciation for him after organizing her birthday. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”