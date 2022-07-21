Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are collaborating in a new mystery project, is it music?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ready to take their relationship to a new level, and that is making a collaboration in the entertainment industry! The Hollywood couple are not making music anytime soon, as Priyanka has previously revealed that she is not too fond of the idea, however they could be planning to star together in an upcoming TV series or movie.

The 40-year-old actress did not give many details about the project that is currently in the works, but she did talk to Vanity Fair about multiple joint projects that could be currently in production.

“I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold,” Priyanka admitted. “But I’ll never sing with him. No chance. He’s a musical prodigy... We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” she assured fans.

But this is not the only industry that Nick and Priyanka are planning to enter as a couple, as they recently started their own fashion venture following the birth of their baby daughter, which is focused on ski and surf clothing.

“This is the first apparel, fashion and lifestyle company we’ve invested in,” she declared. “I grew up in India and I wasn’t exposed to ski culture. But I did love the mountains. My dad took us to Kashmir every summer and I filmed a lot in Switzerland, so ski culture was something that I got familiar with. However, I never tried skiing until I met my husband, who’s an avid snowboarder,” the actress said.