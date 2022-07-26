Tristan Thompson reunites with his ‘princess’ after his Greece getaway

Tristan Thompson is back in California after his trip to Greece. The athlete reunited with his daughter True Thompson for a daddy and me time. The 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player took to social media to share a selfie with the four-year-old he shares with his ex, Khloé Kardashian.

“My princess,” Tristan proudly wrote in the post, alongside several emojis.

Thompson’s latest selfie comes after Khloé Kardashian confirmed she was expecting her second child. While Kardashian asked for privacy so she could focus on her family, Tristan decided to go partying all around Europe and the UK.

There have been photos and videos of Tristan enjoying life at the Wireless Festival in London, eating a steak by Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe, and now there’s footage of him holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece after a night of clubbing in Mykonos.

Although the reality tv personality and the basketball player are no longer together and haven’t been since news broke that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ firstborn, Kardashian and Thompson conceived a baby boy last November.

Sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”

When the news of Khloé and Tristan expecting another baby broke, a representative for the Good American founder confirmed it was true. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” they told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the source continued. They went on to ask for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloé “can focus on her family.”

The new baby, brings Tristan’s total number of children to four, with three different women. His oldest is a son named Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, then True, 4, and Nichols’ son Theo, who will turn 1 in December.