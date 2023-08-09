Miss Universe Organization will debut a skincare line with beauty expert Olivia Quido

The Miss Universe Organization wants everyone to look like a beauty queen! The beauty contest will launch the skincare line Miss Universe 7C+ in collaboration with long partner and beauty expert Olivia Quido and entrepreneur Raul Rocha.

©Miss Universe Skincare





“For an impressive 72 years, Miss Universe has been an unwavering champion of beauty. It is our privilege and pride to collaborate with two key partners who shares our vision of celebrating diverse women around the world,” Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, the chief executive officer of JKN Global Group, said in a statement.

A video featuring 2022 Miss Universe winner R’Bonney Gabriel using the organization’s upcoming skincare line gives a glimpse of what’s to come. “The Secret is in every moment. The secret is in you. Conquer the universe with confidence,” a voiceover says in the clip.

©Miss Universe Skincare



2022 Miss Universe winner R’Bonney Gabriel

The line has nine products, including the Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, the Golden Glow Face Serum, and the In the Spotlight Sunscreen. People who love skincare, but prioritize ethical practices, can breathe easy, as the brand claims sustainably. The products are specially formulated to cater to the skin care needs of people from different regions, racial backgrounds, and ages.

According to Miss Universe, their skincare line includes ingredients that sustainably sourced from the seven continents:

Asian Tea Olive (Southeast Asia) – multipotent infusion to help reverse senescent changes targeting millennials and young consumers.

– multipotent infusion to help reverse senescent changes targeting millennials and young consumers. Baobab Extract (Africa) – firming and moisturizing; the oldest tree is in Namibia, known to be about 1,275 years old and called the “Tree of Life.”

– firming and moisturizing; the oldest tree is in Namibia, known to be about 1,275 years old and called the “Tree of Life.” AFA (North America) – moisturizer and skin repair actives from Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), known as the pristine Klamath Lake blue-green algae in the Pacific Northwest.

– moisturizer and skin repair actives from Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), known as the pristine Klamath Lake blue-green algae in the Pacific Northwest. Acai Fruit Extract (South America) – super fruit extract rich in Omega 3,6, and 9; antioxidant and moisturizer.

– super fruit extract rich in Omega 3,6, and 9; antioxidant and moisturizer. Lichen Extract (Antarctica) – anti-inflammatory properties rich in Usnic Acid.

– anti-inflammatory properties rich in Usnic Acid. Snow Algae (Europe) – extracted from red snow algae from the Swiss Alps, which has been found to slow down the skin aging process.

– extracted from red snow algae from the Swiss Alps, which has been found to slow down the skin aging process. Eucalyptus Extract (Australia) – promotes relaxation and skin conditioning.

©Miss Universe Skincare





According to the press release from the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), the skincare line is set to debut during the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador this November. Afterward, interested buyers can purchase the products at Missuniverseskincare.com.