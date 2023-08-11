Miss Ecuador 2023 Delary Stoffers Villón reveals what she is looking forward to in Miss Universe

The excitement is palpable as Miss Ecuador 2023, Delary Stoffers Villón, eagerly anticipates her journey to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. With her radiant charm, Stoffers Villón sat down with Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, in Telemundo’s show “How Dia” to share how she is gearing up to represent her country on a global stage and make a lasting impression at the upcoming competition.

As the countdown begins, she has shared her aspirations and excitement for the experience that lies ahead. Stoffers Villón’s dedication to her role as Miss Ecuador is evident as she expresses her enthusiasm to don the sash and proudly represent her nation.

©Delary Stoffers Villón





Beyond the thrill of representing her homeland, Stoffers Villón’s excitement extends to embracing the Miss Universe experience. With grace and anticipation, she looks forward to immersing herself in the whirlwind of events, challenges, and opportunities the pageant has in store.

From the dazzling gowns to the intense competition, Miss Ecuador 2023 is poised to take it all in stride; however, one of the aspects that genuinely ignites Stoffers Villón’s enthusiasm is the prospect of meeting fellow contestants from around the world.

Miss Universe finds the variety of cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints that come together at the pageant to be captivating. She approaches the experience with an open heart and a desire to gain knowledge, eager to make connections, understand different cultures, and expand her worldview through meaningful interactions with the other contestants.

Miss Universe 2023

Get ready for the highly-anticipated Miss Universe edition! The beauty pageant will be held on November 18, 2023, and it will take place in El Salvador this year. Telemundo and the Miss Universe Organization recently announced a multi-year agreement, making the network the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the competition in the United States. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for all the essential details.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the 72nd edition of a worldwide beauty pageant will be broadcast live in Spanish from El Salvador. The event will unveil the new winner who will succeed the current reigning queen, R’Bonney Gabriel, from the United States. More than 90 countries will participate in the competition, vying for the coveted title of the most beautiful woman in the universe. Additionally, the contestants can showcase the social causes they support to a global audience.