Nadia Ferreira opens up like never before about her baby: ‘He has shown me what the greatest love in the world is’

Nadia Ferreira’s life underwent a complete transformation with the birth of her baby just over two months ago. Alongside her husband Marc Anthony, the Paraguayan became the mother of an adorable baby boy, whom she has shared a few photos of. The couple has been somewhat reserved about their little one; in fact, they haven’t yet revealed his name or shown his face. It was only recently confirmed that they welcomed a baby boy. While they are keeping him pricate, the model recently opened up about her motherhood experience.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia has been reserved when it comes to showing her baby

Nadia spoke about the sweet stage she’s experiencing as a mother in an interview with Marie Claire Mexico magazine. “I felt immense joy, but I also knew that a huge responsibility was on the way and that my baby would be my motivation to keep moving forward,” explained the former beauty queen when discussing the moment she learned she would become a mother. “My world would change in a positive way, as this little human being has shown me what the greatest love in the world is,” she admitted.

The model expressed gratitude for having experienced a peaceful pregnancy. “Honestly, I can’t complain. I enjoyed it minute by minute, despite there being challenging moments. I believe I managed it very calmly, having a beautiful pregnancy,” she shared.

In this wonderful moment of her life, Nadia has had the opportunity to connect even more with her baby through breastfeeding. A few weeks ago, she shared an image of the beautiful moment on her social media. “The connection I feel is incredible. Seeing his little eyes, the way he holds onto me, and making me feel that everything he needs is from his mom is something inexplicable and simply marvelous. It’s also extremely important for the baby’s development and growth,” she commented.

©@nadiaferreira



Her learnings and mission as a mother:

As a first-time mother, Nadia has found the support and advice of her mother, Ludy Ferreira, and other close women to be incredibly valuable. However, that hasn’t prevented her from feeling fearful. “Despite receiving many pieces of advice from my mother and friends who are already mothers, one always experiences fear,” she admitted.

Nevertheless, fear hasn’t prevented her from thoroughly enjoying motherhood. “I’ve learned that every second must be cherished because these moments don’t come back, and each day is a day of learning. No one is born knowing everything, and every experience is different and unique. The main challenge is to find a balance to give the necessary time to your baby, yourself, and your family,” she reflected. “My wish is to raise him by example, making sure he clearly understands the values and principles of an educated person,” she shared about her mission as a mother. “To be able to instill in him good character, to help him grasp the value of people and things, and to understand that there’s nothing more important than love and respect,” she added.