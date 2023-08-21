Nadia Ferreira shows off Marc Anthony’s yacht’s colorful makeover

Two months after becoming a mother, Nadia Ferreira looks just like she did before giving birth to her little one, Baby Muñiz Ferreira. The Paraguayan model recently took to social media to showcase her postpartum figure, along with Marc Anthony’s luxury boat. While Marc’s wife stayed relatively small during her pregnancy, her body underwent some changes typical of motherhood, and she looks great!

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira

In celebration of the new artwork adorning the Lady Nadia yacht, the model shared a couple of images on her social media, looking absolutely beautiful. Marc’s yacht now has a vibrant deck at the stern, created by visual artist Romero Britto, one of the performer’s close confidants. “Aboard Lady Nadia 🛥️✨Beautiful art by @romerobritto,” wrote the model alongside the images showcasing the yacht’s new face of luxury.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira

In response to Nadia’s praise, Britto was very proud in the comments: “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 🙌🙌🙌💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 dear Nadia, very happy and honored to create this piece for you and my dear brother Marc @marcanthony 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 🌟🌟🌟🌟,” he wrote.

Aboard the Lady Nadia, the couple has experienced significant moments, such as the model’s last birthday before becoming a mother and their baby shower. Britto has also had a special part of their story, and they wanted him to leave his mark.

Marc and Romero’s Strong Friendship

Britto and Marc have shared a friendship for years; in fact, the salsa singer has several works by the artist in his home, including some personalized pieces. Plus, Romero has always been present during Marc’s most important moments. Last May, a few weeks prior to the birth of his child with Ferreira, the singer arranged a delightful photoshoot with Romero, where Nadia’s baby bump was the canvas.

©@marcanthony



Romero Britto, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

The former Paraguayan beauty queen posed amidst a garden as her husband and the painter adorned her with colorful strokes, most of them being hearts. With a smile and focused determination, the result was a success. She looked beautiful as she transformed into a living work of art.