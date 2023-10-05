Shakira discusses personal and professional life during Billboard Latin Music Week

Shakira made a stunning appearance at the Faena Forum in Miami before the 30th edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer has been nominated for an impressive 12 categories. As usual, Shakira mesmerized the audience with her presence, receiving cheers and applause from her adoring fans, who showed her unwavering affection.

In return, she flashed her trademark smile, greeted everyone, and expressed gratitude for their support throughout her career. During her interview, the “El Jefe” and “TQG” performer was candid and charming, discussing various aspects of her personal and professional life.

©GettyImages



Leila Cobo and Shakira speak onstage during 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week - Hits Don’t Lie: The Superstar Q&A With Shakira at Faena Forum on October 04, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“I’m very inspired, I’m eager. I don’t know what’s come over me... There have been times when I had to be practically carried into the studio, dragged in. Sometimes, you have conflicts with your work, it happens to everyone. But right now, I’m on a honeymoon with making music and with my career. I’m in love with what I do,” she confessed.

In a recent revelation, Shakira mentioned that music has been her savior, as it has helped her express herself better. She even described songwriting as a form of catharsis. “It has always played a therapeutic role, and I tend to write the most when things are tough. Life throws me a curveball, and I’ve learned much from it, making me feel stronger. I never thought I had so much inner strength to overcome certain stages in life. It turns out I was less fragile than I thought. My music has been my primary tool for survival,” she asserted.

The artist from Barranquilla has set new records with the songs she released after her separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué. In particular, her collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap in January reached the top of global charts and broke four Guinness World Records.

“With that song, they told me, ‘Change the lyrics, that can’t be released...’ and I replied that I’m not a diplomat from the United Nations. I’m a woman, a wounded wolf,” she declared, prompting a wave of applause from the audience. She added, “I’ve been surprised by the ability to make lemonade out of the sourest lemons,” referring to the challenging months she endured after her split from the father of her children.

Shakira received a pleasant surprise

“Thanks for all the love and support! Four Billboard number ones, one on the Global Top 200, four platinum records in the United States, and two Copa Vacía in the United States. Grateful always,” she shared on her social media, proudly displaying her new trophies.

The Colombian artist is on an unstoppable trajectory and tirelessly working to release her new album soon. “There are so many things I still want to say, things to explore in music... I’m working on my album, and I hope it’ll be ready soon.”

Shakira is a well-loved and enduring figure in music due to her unending passion for it and her ability to turn life’s challenges into musical triumphs. She continues to inspire fans globally and break records, and her journey promises to remain as vibrant and captivating as ever.