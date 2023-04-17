Did Becky G referenceSebastian Lletget at her Coachella set?

Becky G celebrated a career high this past weekend. The singer was one of the performer’s at Coachella, performing some of her biggest hits for thousands of people. In the midst of it all, she appered to reference the drama surrounding her relationship with her fiancé Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G shared some words right before performing one of her most famous songs, “MAMIII,” which features Karol G. "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan," said Becky G. "I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction." She performed without her engagement ring and wore a blue outfit made out of jeans, and a matching top.

The moment was shared on TikTok, racking thousands of views and comments, and prompting fans to discuss her relationship status. “She fully confirmed that she is back being single!” wrote a viewer.

"Man, I'm genuinely sad. I wanted it to work for them, but Seb fumbled a true Queen. Becky deserves more,” wrote another fan.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget shared the news of their engagement late last year. Some months later, Lletget shared a lenghty post on Instagram addressing some infidelity rumors.

"Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk," wrote Lletget.

"To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Becky G has appeared on various events since Lletget’s apology, and has been seen without her engagement ring.

